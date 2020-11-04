1/1
Steven J. Milisits
1972 - 2020-10-26
Steven J. Milisits, 48, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1972, in Natrona Heights. Steve was a graduate of Highlands High School Class of 1990. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed basketball, bowling, rides in the car and visiting the casino. Steve loved his family and always had a special place for his three nieces. He is survived by his wife, Lori Culleiton; children, Steven J. Milisits, Jalynn Milisits, Alyssa Moody and James Moody; mother, Mary L. Reid; a sister; adored nieces, Deshenai, Mylazia and Maloneya; uncles, John, Michael, Marlon and Andy (Silvana); and in-laws, Tom (Sue) Culleiton. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Lula Reid. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's memory to the Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org. All services were private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
November 3, 2020
Lori and family, I’m am so deeply sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all in this time of mourning.
Sara Bloch
Friend
November 3, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out the family. God Bless, Tonja Gibson-Barnett.
