Steven M. Hayden, 64, of Jeannette, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born July 17, 1956, in Jeannette, a son of the late George E. and Mary C. (Wesling) Hayden Jr. Steve worked as a custodian for Jeannette School District and was member of the Arlington Sportsmans Club. He is survived by his siblings, George E. and Karen Hayden III, of Penn, James A. and Sandy Hayden, of Penn Township, and Valerie Millslagle, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. In accordance with current covid-19 mandates, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required while in the building and social distance must be practiced. A private funeral service and entombment will follow Monday at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
