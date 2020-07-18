1/
Steven M. Hayden
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven M. Hayden, 64, of Jeannette, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born July 17, 1956, in Jeannette, a son of the late George E. and Mary C. (Wesling) Hayden Jr. Steve worked as a custodian for Jeannette School District and was member of the Arlington Sportsmans Club. He is survived by his siblings, George E. and Karen Hayden III, of Penn, James A. and Sandy Hayden, of Penn Township, and Valerie Millslagle, of Jeannette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. In accordance with current covid-19 mandates, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required while in the building and social distance must be practiced. A private funeral service and entombment will follow Monday at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Entombment
Twin Valley Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved