Steven Matthew Klingensmith, 40, of Saltsburg (Bell Township), passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. He was born Saturday, June 9, 1979, in Salina and was a son of Cheryl Ann Steele Klingensmith, of Saltsburg, and the late Charles Joseph Klingensmith. Steven was an electrician by trade. He enjoyed "tinkering," working outside, and was happiest spending time with his granddaughter. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Kristofer Matthew Klingensmith, of Bell Township; his granddaughter, Ella Emily-Grace Klingensmith; three brothers, Joseph H. Klingensmith (Doug Johnson), of Alverton, Nicholas C. Klingensmith (Danielle), of Vandergrift, and Shawn R. Klingensmith (Rachael), of Sarver; a sister, Krista A. Klingensmith (Eric Ferri), of Murrysville; his paternal grandfather, Chuck Klingensmith, of Salina; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Pastor Doug Johnson will officiate. Interment will be held in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 15, 2019