Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Parish
Irwin , PA
Steven Milosvich Obituary
Steven Milosvich, 71, of North Huntingdon, died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was a son of the late Steve and Bertha (Doczkat) Milosvich; beloved husband for 36 years of Mary "Dolly" (Tucci) Milosvich; loving dad of Adam Steinel, Catherine (Scott) Brissel and Michelle Sensenich; special grandfather of Lily Sensenich; special brother-in-law of Diane (Ross) Cianflone, Leonard (Diane) Tucci, Dr. Michelle Tucci (Hamed Benghuzzi), Nancy (David) Meyer and Harry (Joann) Bruno; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Milosvich was a loving family man. He played football at Westinghouse during the 1964 Championship and played football at Washburn University.
Friends welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin. Please gather directly at the church on Tuesday.
Please visit www.alfierifuneralhome.com to share online condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
