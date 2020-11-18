Steven Norris Karras, of Plum, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The beloved son of Steve and Flo Karras was born Jan. 27, 1983. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving aunt, Donna Dow. He had a great admiration for his cousins, Kristine Dow, of Pittsburgh, and T. J. and Lance Borland, of Humble, Texas. Steven was a happy, fun-loving child until the age of 14, when juvenile Parkinson's disease began to conquer his physical health. Steven was diagnosed with Kufor/Rakeb Syndrome and early onset dementia over seven years ago. This disease ravaged his mental and physical well-being for the last few years. He died from complications of this disease. As parents, our hearts are broken irreparably. Steven was our only child and the love of our lives. There will never be a day where our hearts will heal from this loss. Steven's dog, Cuddles, and his cat, Ginger Gray, met him at the Rainbow Bridge within 48 hours of his passing. They have joined him in heaven. Steven graduated from the Day School and Plum Borough School District in June 2001. He went on to Community College in the Special Needs Program. He tried to stay involved in activities in the early stages of the disease. He was an avid bowler at Nesbit Lanes in Plum, received his Arrow of Light as a Boy Scout in Troop 34 in Plum, was a member of the Challenger Baseball League and volunteered at Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont. He loved riding bikes and playing hoops. We want to thank our friends and neighbors, Mary Lou and Tom and Julieanne and Dave. Their never-ending support will always be treasured and appreciated. They helped get us through our darkest hours. Special thanks for the care and compassion Steven received at Cleveland Clinic from Dr. Marvin Natowicz, Neurologist, and Amy Shealy, Genetic Counselor. Friends will be received from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m., at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Karras family suggests donations to cover funeral expenses, or to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, or to Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue in New Kensington.



