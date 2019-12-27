|
|
Stewart A. Brown, 64, of Penn Township, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was born Oct. 6, 1955, in Wilkinsburg and was a son of the late George T. and Ruby (Miller) Brown. Stew was an avid golfer and was a great softball player and athlete in his younger days. He loved spending time with his family and good friends. Stew is survived by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 41 years, Lynn (Richardson) Brown; siblings, George (Carol) Brown, Heather (Bart) Heinritz, Rodger (Birgit) Brown, Shannon (John) Soboslay and Becka (Dan) Casario; his loyal companions, Bubba and Spanky; many nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law; and a slew of great friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary, and his in-laws, Helen and Jim Richardson.
Friends are invited to visit and celebrate Stew's life from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Stewart's honor to Penn Trafford Girls Golf League, Sunrise Elementary School, In care of Dave Spudy, 171 Sunrise Drive, Irwin, PA 15642; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019