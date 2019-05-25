Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Sue A. Reiter


1946 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue A. Reiter Obituary
Sue A. (Herman) Reiter, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Huntingdon, a daughter of the late Robert and Silda (Fleegal) Herman. Sue was a former employee of the Medicine Shoppe, North Huntingdon. She was a loving wife and mother who was the neighborhood Mom to all when her children were growing up. She loved spending time with girlfriends with her Bunco Club and Birthday Club. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary F. "Bucky" Reiter; her children, Bryan S. Reiter (Shannon), of North Huntingdon, and Bob F. Reiter (Sara Huber), of Tucson, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Sydney, Christian and Emma Reiter; siblings, Judy Beck, of Huntingdon, Michael Herman, of Maryland, and Crystal Querry, of Huntingdon; also numerous nieces and nephews.
At Sue's request, there will be no viewing. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Lupus Foundation at www.lupus.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 25 to May 26, 2019
