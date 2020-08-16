Sue Anne MacPherson Spahr, 88, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 3, 1932, in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late Robert William Parkins and A. Areba (Paull) Parkins. She was the wife of the late John Charles MacPherson, Jr., and the late Ronald M. Spahr. Sue Anne was a member, deacon and elder of the Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church and was a hugger and member of the Belle Choir and Chancel Choir there. She was also a member of the Elizabeth VFW and Elizabeth American Legion auxiliaries, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Eastern Star, and was a member and past president of the Twentieth Century Club. She is survived by her sons, Rev. J. Charles (Melinda) MacPherson III, of Harrison City, Robert William (Debbie) MacPherson, of Sewickley Township, Paul R. (Kimberly) MacPherson Sr., of Liberty Borough, and Thomas A. (Penelope) MacPherson, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.; sisters, Nancy (Tim) Peters, of W.Va., and Judy (John) Gardner, of Bridgeville; grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Mann, Paul R. (Nicole) MacPherson Jr., Iris (Carl) Poundsberry, Thomas MacPherson, Jr., Gene Michael Zias, and Ashley (Paul) Howes; great-grandchildren, Isaac Nathaniel, Aaron Matthew and Annabelle Grace; son-in-law, Eugene Zias, of Grindstone; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Zias, who passed away July 31, 2015; and her brother, Robert V. Parkins. Friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Elizabeth Township. The MacPherson brothers will be officiating. Interment will follow there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care, 126 Matthews St., Suite 2800, Greensburg, PA 15601. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
.