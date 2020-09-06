Dr. Sukhanand Jain, 93, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his daughter's home in Buffalo, N.Y. He was an ear, nose and throat surgeon, a medical college professor and a hospital superintendent in India for more than 50 years. For the past two decades, he had lived in Greensburg with his son, Dr. Bharat Jain, and in Buffalo with his daughter, Dr. Pratibha Bansal. Dr. Jain was born in the village of Beed, Maharastra, India, in 1927. He grew up with an extended family of siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. He attended Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad during the turbulence of the 1940s, when the many states of India were struggling for independence from Britain and for the formation of a unified country. He heard speeches by Mahatma Gandhi and experienced military sieges as his country was being born. Throughout his life, he took advantage of opportunities to gain skills and knowledge and to improve medical practice and education in India. He earned the chance to train in Toronto in the 1950s at the Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto General Hospital. He traveled from India to New York by ships, including on the Queen Mary. Aboard the ships, Dr. Jain learned to play bridge, which remained a lifelong passion. At the end of his time in Canada, his mentor asked him to remain, but he replied that he wanted to return and serve his newly formed country. At the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and at the Rangaraya Medical College and Osmania University, Dr. Jain worked as a professor and researcher. He made discoveries about conditions and diseases of the ear, nose and throat that are important in tropical countries and globally. He was elected to membership in the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) and to the presidency of the All India Association of Otolaryngologists and Head and Neck Surgeons. During this time, one could ask any tonsil-less resident of Hyderabad which doctor had done the surgery, and the answer was likely to be Dr. Jain. After his retirement in 1983, Dr. Jain continued to serve Hyderabad and India with his expertise. On a voluntary basis, he administered the newly formed Mahavir Hospital, created training courses for doctors and nurses, specialty clinics, a blood bank, added ambulances, and much more. This hospital provides for the population of Hyderabad at low cost and with high quality. In 2000, President Bill Clinton visited the hospital to observe its effective tuberculosis treatment and control program. From his grandfather and father, Dr. Jain learned the practice of Jainism, which meant living an honest, principled life. He took more pride in being a teacher than in being a doctor because a teacher affects eternity. He was also always a student, learning from others without discrimination of age, race or gender. Anytime he was reprimanded, he accepted this as the gift of an important lesson. He remained close to his large, extended family and valued the safeguards to children and elders that a joint family provides. He set up a scholarship, in his father's name, for young people from his hometown of Beed. At a time when marriages were arranged and women were meant to serve men, Dr. Jain insisted on finding an educated woman as his life partner. His wife of 65 years, Sudha Jain, was a teacher of college mathematics. She was skilled and creative in music and in crafts, such as knitting, crochet and embroidery. Dr. Jain viewed his marriage as a cart pulled by complementary "bullocks." Together, they raised their family to value education and simplicity. They have four children; three are doctors and one is an engineer. They have nine grandchildren, who have followed the ideals of their grandparents and have also become doctors and engineers. They have one great-grandchild, for whom there are large dreams. In recent years, Dr. Jain wrote a book for his family of his collected memories because "we stand on the shoulders of our brave, talented and loving forbearers... and we ought to hear their stories." It is a treasured gift.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store