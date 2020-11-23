Sullivan "Sully" DelleDonna, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Redstone Highlands Care Center, Greensburg. He was born May 17, 1928, in Bovard, the son of the late Michael and Antonetta (Simeone) DelleDonna. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen (Mormack) DelleDonna in 2018. Sullivan "Sully" DelleDonna is survived by his devoted daughters, Anita Rogers and husband, John, of Bedford, N.H., and Pamela Lyons and husband, Walter "Wally," of Greensburg; his granddaughters, Jenna (Rogers) McKechine and husband, Tyson, of Detroit, Mich., and Alexa Rogers, of Waltham, Mass; his stepgranddaughter, Rene (Lyons) Zundel and husband, Matthew, of New Alexandria; and his stepgrandson, Kevin Lyons and wife, Tammy, of Latrobe. He is also blessed with a great-grandaughter, Ellie Ryan McKechnie; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Hannah (Zundel) Walters and husband, Bryce, Colton Zundel, and Trenessa Smolleck and husband, Steve. In addition to his parents, Sullivan was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Mastro and Clara Sopko. He is also survived by sisters, Angeline DeMonte, of Greensburg, Helen Jones, of California, and Dee Schifano, of Florida. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, nieces and nephews, also his "little brother" Michael and pal David. A Catholic in faith, he was a parishioner of the former St. Bede Catholic Church, Bovard. Sullivan was an Army veteran, a member of the 88th Infantry Div., the Fighting Blue Devils, serving in Italy during World War WII. Sullivan was a life member VFW Post 33 Greensburg, Jeannette American Legion, and social member of the Bovard VFD. He retired after 43 years from US Steel Edgar Thomson Works, Braddock. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved the outdoors, hunting and working and sharing the pleasures of his expansive garden. He spent hours on end in the yard mowing his lawn and pruning his many trees. He will be missed and his memory treasured forever. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, at which time a funeral liturgy will begin with the Very Rev. Earl J. Henry, O.S.B., as celebrant. Private entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Bovard Volunteer Fire Dept., 2 Washington St., Bovard, PA 15619. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Redstone Highlands, Redstone @ Home Hospice, Greensburg for their compassionate care. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
