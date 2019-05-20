Susan A. "Susie" Keenan, 71, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, in at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born May 6, 1948, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary Anne Spore Hosner. Susie was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette and was a very active participant with the Marriage Encounter Group. She also was a volunteer for the Birth Right Charity. Susie loved to travel, especially to her favorite destination, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Her life was her family, and her life motto was "Peace, Love, Joy, Hope, Faith, Health and Courage," and she wanted everyone to live by these words. In addition to her parents, Susie was predeceased by her brother, Michael Hosner. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Keenan; her children, Lori Hudson and husband Steve, of King George, Va., Michael Keenan and wife Danielle, of Chicago, Ill., and Scott Keenan and Katie Solomon and husband James, all of Jeannette; her grandchildren who she adored, Alaina, Brennan, Chloe and Avery Hudson, Sophia, Isabella and Emma Solomon, and Mackenzie and Cameron Keenan; sisters, Kathleen Leonard, Patricia Boyle and husband Tom, all of Jeannette, and Maureen Myers and husband Randy, of Bakersville, Pa.; brothers, Francis "Frank" Hosner, of Jeannette, and Larry Hosner, of Charlotte, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hempfield Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 20 to May 21, 2019