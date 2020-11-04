Susan A. Kurimcak, 59, of Acme (Bear Rocks), died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Oct. 9, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Mary Lou Miscovich Kurimcak, of Mt. Pleasant and the late Julius R. "Jules" Kurimcak. Susan was a 1979 graduate of Geibel High School. She then attended Carlow College and the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and did studies at Duquesne University. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at West Penn Hospital, where she worked as a head nurse and later as an office nurse for various area doctors. She was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church and the Bear Rocks Community Club. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Donald Boggs; her sister, Amicia Sherbondy and her husband, Daniel, of North Huntingdon; two nephews, Justin Sherbondy and his wife, Christie and Daniel Sherbondy; her great-nieces and -nephew, Quinn, Julius and Aurora Sherbondy; and two aunts, Madeline Miscovich and Anastasia Clausner, both of Mt. Pleasant. As per the wishes of the family, funeral services and interment will be private. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, in memory of Susan A. Kurimcak. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
