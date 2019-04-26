|
Susan A. Smelscer, 63, of Ligonier, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born July 29, 1955, in Greensburg, a daughter of Helen Marie Fox Hood, of Palm Springs, Fla., and the late Edward Joseph Wysocki. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Smelscer, in 2013; and by a brother, Kenneth Wysocki. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Edward (Sallie) Wysocki, of Grand Junction, Colo.
At Susan's request, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 26, 2019