J Paul McCracken Funeral Home
144 EAST MAIN STREET
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-9866
Susan A. Smelscer


Susan A. Smelscer, 63, of Ligonier, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born July 29, 1955, in Greensburg, a daughter of Helen Marie Fox Hood, of Palm Springs, Fla., and the late Edward Joseph Wysocki. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Smelscer, in 2013; and by a brother, Kenneth Wysocki. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Edward (Sallie) Wysocki, of Grand Junction, Colo.
At Susan's request, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
To leave a condolence or tribute for Sue, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 26, 2019
