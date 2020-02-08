Home

Susan Bishop


1959 - 2020
Susan Bishop Obituary
Susan Bishop, 60, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in UPMC Montefiore. She was born Sept. 22, 1959, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William and Mildred (Yelinek) Bishop. Susan enjoyed cooking, gardening and was a lover of all animals. She is survived by her son, Adam Thompson and wife, Amanda, of Smithton; her daughter, Amber Kurylo and husband, Ryan, of Beaver Falls; four grandchildren; three brothers, William Bishop Jr. and wife, Connie, of Florida, Donald R. Bishop and wife, Sue, of Florida, and Clarence Bishop and wife, Geri, of Saltsburg; her sister, Rosemary Lopushansky and husband, Nicholas, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2538 Route 119, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
