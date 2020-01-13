Home

Susan (Penjak) Bonafed, 98, of Monessen, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Bonafed; mother of Rev. Joseph E. Bonafed, Margaret A. "Peggy" Burksaze, and Christine (Michael) Bonafed Single; and grandmother of Joanna Burksaze, Lucas and Alex Single.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Services will take place Thursday with a 9 a.m. blessing in the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral Mass in Epiphany of Our Lord Church. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
The family would like to thank the staff of Westmoreland Manor B4 for their care and compassion. Memorials to Westmoreland Manor, 2480 S. Grande Blvd., Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020
