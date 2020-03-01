Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575

Susan C. Good


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan C. Good Obituary
Susan C. Good, 52, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 22, 1967, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Constantine and Nancy (Derek) Dent. Before her disability, Susan had been a preschool teacher. She is survived by two children, Ashley Baer and her husband, David, and James Good; her sister, Jane Cameron; and her special "just like a daughter," Melissa Hill and her husband, Mark. She is also survived by a grandson who is expected to arrive in July. Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More