Susan C. Good, 52, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 22, 1967, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Constantine and Nancy (Derek) Dent. Before her disability, Susan had been a preschool teacher. She is survived by two children, Ashley Baer and her husband, David, and James Good; her sister, Jane Cameron; and her special "just like a daughter," Melissa Hill and her husband, Mark. She is also survived by a grandson who is expected to arrive in July. Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.