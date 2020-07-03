Susan Dutzman, 80, of Trafford, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Susan was born Aug. 1, 1939, in Windber and was a daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Semivan) Buchosky. Susan was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Christian Church in Windber. She was a retired catering professional. She was known by her family and friends as Momma Koala. She spent many years as a member of the Trafford community working at Nigro's Cleaners as well as being instrumental in the Trafford Theater Factory. She had a loving heart, an honest disposition and will be truly missed by those who knew her. Some even said her smile and laughter was contagious and could light up a room. She had a love of flowers, wildlife, and a zest for life few could keep up with. She always knew what to say, what to bring, or the perfect card for anyone at any given time. She was truly one of a kind. We will miss you, Momma Koala. Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Toda. She is survived by her son, Robert Dutzman, of Trafford; and her grandchildren, Ana Christine Dutzman, of Export, and Devin Robert Dutzman, of North Huntingdon. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Very Rev. George Veselinovic officiating. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Windber. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
