Susan E. Lomicka, 67, Irwin, Penn Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 19, 1952, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Franklin and Jean Lomicka. Susan was a dedicated member of the tech team at Community United Methodist Church and served in that capacity for years. She was also very involved in serving children and youth through her church. She served on various short term mission trips to Jamaica and multiple trips to Uganda and Africa, where she organized and ran a Bible school for more than 200 children. Her love for children left quite an impression on children and adults in Uganda, specifically on the Mt. Olives Church. She is greatly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Community United Methodist Church, in Harrison City, 3487 Route 130, Irwin. This announcement is by the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2019