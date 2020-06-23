Susan E. Miller
1966 - 2020-06-20
Susan E. (Jackson) Miller, 54, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home. She was born June 4, 1966, in Wilmerding, the daughter of the late Earl and Claudette (Livesey) Jackson. Susan was self-employed owning Miller's Above & Beyond Cleaning Service. She was a 1984 graduate of Norwin High School and attended Clarion University. She was a member of the Penn's Woods Civic Center and loved to cook. She loved her family and her home. They were her world. She loved holidays and tried to make them perfect in every way for her family. Susan is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert F. Miller, her daughters, Chelsea T. Miller and Miranda E. Miller, and her granddaughter who she loved dearly, Addison Miller. There will be no viewing or services. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
