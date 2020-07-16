1/1
Susan J. Creighton
Susan Jean Creighton, 73, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., formerly of Irwin, and wife of Keith Le Boeuf, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. Susan worked for the government and enjoyed building and showing automobiles. Her love of nature was embodied by her horses and her fondness of dragonflies. She enjoyed music of any kind and often would say "Life's a bummer if you're not a drummer," a tribute to her drummer husband, Keith. Susan was the first Miss Bell United Fund winner in 1969. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. till time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon Township. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral service
06:00 - 07:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
July 14, 2020
Our friend of over 20 years. We knew her like no one else knew her. Susan was a lover of Nascar and desserts. We always went to Charlotte and Bristol. It was always the 4 of us Chuck and Susan, Dottie and George. Susan will forever be in our thoughts and hearts
Dottie Jordan
Friend
