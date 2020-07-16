Susan Jean Creighton, 73, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., formerly of Irwin, and wife of Keith Le Boeuf, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. Susan worked for the government and enjoyed building and showing automobiles. Her love of nature was embodied by her horses and her fondness of dragonflies. She enjoyed music of any kind and often would say "Life's a bummer if you're not a drummer," a tribute to her drummer husband, Keith. Susan was the first Miss Bell United Fund winner in 1969. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. till time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon Township. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
