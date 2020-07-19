Susan L. Campbell, 68, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, July 17, 2020, at UPMC Canterbury Place Hospice, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Grace) Campbell. Susan graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1968. While working full time, she acquired her Bachelor's and MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. Her career spanned many successful Human Resources positions, beginning with Kennametal Inc. in Latrobe to her current position with DeVilbiss Health Care Inc. in Somerset. Susans Service Above Self attitude was reflected in her 25-plus years in the Latrobe Rotary Club where she was honored with two Paul Harris Fellowships. She served the club in many capacities including the office of president. Her love of animals was reflected in her late three cocker spaniels, who she loved. She loved God and was a member of, and an active volunteer for, Charter Oak Church in Greensburg. Susan loved culture. She shared season Westmoreland Symphony tickets for decades with her dear friend Esther, was a member of the Phipps Conservatory (where she found ideas for her marvelous garden) and The Frick. On the weekends, you could find her hauling mulch in her friend Janices truck, tending to her garden, or meandering at Fallingwater with her sister, Judy. Bitten by wanderlust, she trekked the world, from an African safari to climbing the Great Wall of China. No one wished to bring a "competing" dessert when Susan had that task. Her beautifully baked and decorated cookies and pastries were always the anticipated highlight at every holiday meal. She is survived by her three siblings, Judy Fink and her husband Robert, Bruce Campbell and his wife Tina, and Rob Campbell, all of Delmont; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also regarded her dear friends, Esther and Carol Bucci, Chris and Franz Herko, Janice Roskey, and Donna Vesley as her second family. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing and service at the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC. in Latrobe. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Rotary Club, designated for the Backpack Program, P.O. Box Box 891, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697; online at www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org
