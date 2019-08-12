|
|
Susan Lee (Daily) Detar, 66, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was born Aug. 10, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late George and Edna Crouse Daily. Susan previously worked as a licensed practical nurse. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Detar. She is survived by her husband, Terry Detar; her daughters, Kimberly Frame (James), of Rhode Island, Kristin Detar, of Whitney, Jill Vreeland (George), of New York, and Terilyn Shaw (Jesse), of Jeannette; her grandchildren, Jordan, Jonah (Brianna), April, Viola and Judah Frame, Amanda Murnane, George and Samuel Vreeland, and Alexie, Hunter, Donovan, Abigail and Josie Shaw; a brother-in-law, Tom Detar (Sylvia), of Greensburg; several loving cousins and friends; and both of her indoor kitties. Sue's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Grane Hospice and to all of Sue's nurses for the kind and compassionate care that Sue received during her illness.
As per Susan's request, there will be no public visitation or services. JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2019