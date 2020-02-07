|
|
Susan L. (Norris) Filer, 68, of Pittsburgh, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was born May 15, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Lee and Jean (Calmus) Norris, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Mitall. Susan was a caregiver in the healthcare field, but she devoted her life to raising her three children and, in recent years, "Grammy" delighted in helping to lovingly care for her five beautiful grandchildren. When not spending time with her family, she treasured time with numerous close friends, including card club, shared meals, and fun travels. Whether family, friend, or stranger, Susan had a smile, warm hug and kind word for every person who crossed her path. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin. She is survived by her children, Jason (Tara) Filer, of Franklin Park, Brian (Erin) Filer, of Ross Township, and Laura Filer, of Mt. Lebanon; her five grandchildren, Hazel, Elsie, Simon, Jude and Dylan Filer; siblings, Michelle Norris, of Pittsburgh, Sharon Clauson, of Minnesota, and Dennis Kennedy, of Texas; also nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Ronald H. Wakeman officiating. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15084. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.