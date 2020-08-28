Susan L. (Moore) O'Bryon, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home, with her son and daughter by her side, after a brief battle with cancer. Born Aug. 20, 1942, in Canonsburg, she was the daughter of the late Donald P. and Nellie L. (Phillips) Moore. Susan graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1960 and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. On Nov. 14, 1962, she married her high-school sweetheart, James O'Bryon. Mrs. O'Bryon worked for over 44 years at Washington Hospital as a registered nurse in the operating room. She was known and loved by all as "Susie." Susan is survived by a daughter, Kristen (Aaron) Hunt, of McMurray; a son, Scott (Nicol) O'Bryon, of Rostraver; granddaughters, Kaitlynn O'Bryon and Kinslee O'Bryon; a stepgranddaughter, Morgan Ellsworth; and two great-granddaughters, Rylee and Dakota; and many members of her extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James G. O'Bryon, who passed away on April 3, 2020. Susan was an active member of Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a trustee, deacon and elder. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband and spending time with her family and friends. Funeral viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A burial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Chartiers Hill United Presbyterain Church Cemetery, 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and hospital staff at UPMC Shadyside hospital 4 Main, Happy at Home In Home Care, Home Instead, Visiting Angels, Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice for their kindess, loving care and support during her last few months of life. Memorial donations may be made to Chartiers Hill United Presybterain Church at 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com
.