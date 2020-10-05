1/1
Susan L. Snyder
1942 - 2020
Susan Lynne (Robbins) Snyder passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born July 28, 1942, in Alliance, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John Samuel Robbins and Martha (Heatherington) Robbins. Susan was a faithful, longtime member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the Chancel Choir, played in the hand bell choir, and served as a deacon. She was a founding member of the Westmoreland Choral Society, singing with them for more than 40 years. She was chief financial officer of Foremet Inc. in Latrobe. Susan lived through the lenses of faith and creativity, serving the needs of others through her work as a deacon and sharing the beauty she created through her music and art. She was an avid gardener and quilter and drew inspiration from her travels to the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, D. Kent Snyder; daughter, Robin Lynne Lee (Tuck), of New York, N.Y.; son, David A. Snyder II (Paula), of Latrobe; beloved grandchildren, David, Adam, Samuel, Leah and Elle; and brother, John Samuel Robbins Jr. (Donald), of Cathedral City, Calif. The family will hold a private service at Unity Chapel with private interment following in Unity Cemetery. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music program at Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
