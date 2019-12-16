|
Susan L. Zowaki, 63, of Sutersville, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Aug. 23, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucille (Kiger) Keegan. Surviving are her husband, Joseph Zowacki; son, Joseph Nathan Zowacki and fiancee, Jes Truswell; granddaughters, Caitlin and Lucille Rose; brothers and sister, Charles Patrick Keegan, Janice Roch, Timothy Keegan, Mark Keegan, Daren Keegan, and Greg Keegan; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019