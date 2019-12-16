Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Zowacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Zowacki


1956 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Zowacki Obituary
Susan L. Zowaki, 63, of Sutersville, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Aug. 23, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucille (Kiger) Keegan. Surviving are her husband, Joseph Zowacki; son, Joseph Nathan Zowacki and fiancee, Jes Truswell; granddaughters, Caitlin and Lucille Rose; brothers and sister, Charles Patrick Keegan, Janice Roch, Timothy Keegan, Mark Keegan, Daren Keegan, and Greg Keegan; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -