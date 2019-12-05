|
Susan M. (Hahn) Evans, 52, of Dunnsville, Va., formerly of Delmont and Cypress, Texas, is now with Jesus at home in heaven and healed of all her diseases, including small-cell metastasized (brain, lymph, liver and lung) cancer. She was born Aug. 30, 1967, in Pittsburgh. Susie graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1985. She was a purchasing agent/shipping/receiving for Compunetix Inc. and Stuart Medical and was co-owner of Sarn Carpeting. She leaves behind her prince and godly man/husband of 17 years, Jack H. Evans. He was a loving, devoted, cherishing, caring, protective defender and supportive man aka her best friend. She was also blessed with God's gift of children, Angelica M. (Sarn) Irizarry (husband Joe); her "adopted" children, Steven Cameron and Chelsea Cameron (husband Ken Brosius); and her "Joy Boys," grandsons Mason and Liam Brosius. Susie is also survived by her parents, Curtis A. Hahn (Sandy) and Barbara L. Biery (Richard); sister, Sherry L. Hahn Stewart (Edward); niece and nephew, Clayton Stewart (fiancee Shayna Shermenti) and Brooke Henderson (Dijon); stepsister, Lisa Young; mother-in-law, Jean Evans; siblings-in-law, Robert Evans (Robin) and niece Gracie, John Evans (Cindy), Linda Delano (Doug), Ruth Malterer (John), Trudy Johnson (Scott), Patricia Colvin and Ernie Flores (Irma); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She also had many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who she considered family. Each and every one of you all meant the world to her. Susie's favorite and most fulfilling work here on Earth was doing her "part" of Christ's great commission, serving others and sharing Jesus' GOOD NEWS and telling others how much Jesus loves you! She also thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Jack, who helped fulfill her wish/bucket lists of visiting all 50 US states and touring Germany and other European countries. She was a Pittsburgher to the core and an avid Penguins, Steelers and Pirates fan. She enjoyed attending church, worshipping Jesus, writing, reading, studying the Bible, music, fishing, photography, sign language, watching sunsets, birds, nature and flower gardening. She loved spending goofy laughable times together with her family and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Susie will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Monroeville Assembly of God Church, 4561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146, with Pastor Lance Lecocq officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Donations: Make your soul deposit in heaven... How? Ask Jesus Christ to become your Savior, confess to him your sins, repent, thank him for dying on the cross to save you from hell, acknowledge he was raised on the third day and defeated death and the grave, and believe that he is Lord and you will be saved! Also, if you may wish, make a financial contribution to any of Susie's favorite churches: MAOG (Monroeville Assembly of God), Monroeville; MCC (Mechanicsville Christian Center Assembly of God), Mechanicsville, Va.; or MBC (Mathews Baptist Church), Hudgins, Va. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019