|
|
Susan M. (Thomas) Farrell, 73, of Scottdale, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Amber House, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Nov. 3, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Horace S. and Margaret Elizabeth (Small) Thomas. Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother and educator. She taught science for 33 years in the Southmoreland School District before retiring. A graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1964, Susan received her BS degree in education at West Virginia University in 1967. She loved gardening, cooking and her family. Susan will be sadly missed by her loving family: her daughter, Melissa "Missy" Farrell, of Scottdale; her three grandchildren, Zoe, Quinn and Rory Farrell; her sister, Patty Rush and her husband, Frank, of Scottdale; her niece, Amy Bucher (Paul), of New York; her great-niece and great-nephews, Sara, Andrew, Paul Jr., Nick and Tim; and her cousins, Jim Werkman and Jim Ray Werkman (Susan). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a cousin, Peggy Werkman.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME,105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300/www.fergusonfunerals.com). At Susan's request, there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Jacobs Creek United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kim King officiating.
Memorials may be offered to: www.dementiasociety.org. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2019