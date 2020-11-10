1/
Susan M. Loftis
1960 - 2020
Susan M. (Hacker) Loftis, 59, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 16, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Janet (Guman) Hacker and the late Eugene Hacker. She was employed as a secretary/accounts receivable for Eurovia. Susan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving are her husband, Daniel P. Loftis; children, Erika Resnick and her husband, Adam, of Irwin, Rachel Snyder, of Greensburg, and Robert Thornton, of Irwin; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Snyder and Joey Resnick; brothers, Rick Hacker, of Delmont, and David Hacker and his wife, Diane, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
