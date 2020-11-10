Susan M. (Hacker) Loftis, 59, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 16, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Janet (Guman) Hacker and the late Eugene Hacker. She was employed as a secretary/accounts receivable for Eurovia. Susan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving are her husband, Daniel P. Loftis; children, Erika Resnick and her husband, Adam, of Irwin, Rachel Snyder, of Greensburg, and Robert Thornton, of Irwin; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Snyder and Joey Resnick; brothers, Rick Hacker, of Delmont, and David Hacker and his wife, Diane, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.