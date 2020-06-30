Susan M. (Mehalic) Person, 45, of Unity Township, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born July 7, 1974, in Greensburg, a daughter of Thomas E. and Dolores M. (Ulishney) Mehalic, of Unity Township. She was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School class of 1992 and St. Vincent College class of 1996. Prior to her illness, she was an account executive at Renda Broadcasting WHJB FM, Greensburg. Suzy was a people person. She loved being with friends, helping and being around people, was selfless, and always had an ear or shoulder to lean on. She loved hiking, camping and the outdoors and raising funds for breast and children's cancer research. She completed many hikes for CureSearch, the Ultimate Hike for children's cancer research and completed a 60-mile walk in Washington, D.C. for the Susan Komen Foundation. She attended Impact Life Church, Greensburg, and served with her high school reunion committee. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Charles E. Person, Jr.; her children, Mary E. Person and Andrew C. Person, both at home; two brothers, Thomas E. Jr. and wife Alina, and Anthony Mehalic and wife Abigail, all of Latrobe; her niece, Sadie Mehalic; in-laws, Charles E. Sr. and Nikki (Shaffer) Person, of Latrobe; sister-in law, Kim Dowling and husband Skip, of Latrobe; two nephews, Devin and Dalis Dowling, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines including facemasks. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Impact Life Church, 214 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, with Pastor Eric Brinker officiating. Please go directly to the church. Private inurnment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bloom Foundation Gives, 111 Green Oak Lane, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (www.bloomfoundation.gives), or Thinking of Nikki Foundation, 303 Sawmill Road, Greensburg, PA 15601 (www.thinkingofnikki.com). www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 30, 2020.