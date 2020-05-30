Susan M. Sabol
1953 - 2020
Susan M. Sabol, 67, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon. She was born May 18, 1953, in Braddock, a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Mehalik) Lesko. Susan was a graduate of both Norwin Senior High School and Edinboro University, and was a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church. Prior to her retirement, Susan was a teacher at Stewartsville Elementary School for 30 years, and touched the lives of many students. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, John Sabol Jr.; brother, John Lesko and his wife, Christine; and sister, Janet Elias. The family would like to thank the staff of Redstone Highlands for their care and compassion during Susan's three-year stay. Services are private. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Memorials may be made to St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, North Huntingdon, or the Alzheimer's Association. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
