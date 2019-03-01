Susan Ruth (Groce) Sniezek, 69, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, after a courageous fight with cancer. Born April 26, 1949, in New Castle, she was a daughter of the late J. Lynnford Groce and Helen M. (Harmon) Groce. Susan was a 1967 graduate of Mohawk Area High School, after which she attended Slippery Rock University. Throughout the years, she had been employed at the Universal Rundle Corp., Kaufmann's at Westmoreland Mall in the dress department and at The Sun Parlor. After her retirement, she treasured spending her time with her granddaughter, Martina. She was a member of St. Joseph's Social Club, Youngstown Firemen's Club, Lloydsville Firemen's Club and the Kecksburg Firemen's Club. Along with her husband, she enjoyed buying and selling neon signs and tin collectables. A favorite pastime of Susan's was making bracelets, which she loved to share with her family and friends. Another favorite pastime was collecting and displaying Santa Claus figurines, and she amassed a collection of more than 600 Santa Claus items. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and season ticket holder at both Three Rivers Stadium and Heinz Field, where she also held a seat license. She enjoyed going to every home game with her best friend, the late Joanie Nolan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Amanda Ruth Sniezek; a sister-in-law, Rita Marie Sniezek; and a brother-in-law, Fred Stuhlmann. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Martin P. Sniezek, of Greensburg; daughter, Jennifer A. Ciafre and her husband, Matthew, of Latrobe; granddaughter, Martina Ruth Ciafre; sister, Judy A. Stuhlmann, of New Bedford, Pa.; her brother-in-law, Andrew J. Sniezek and his wife, Carol, of Glen Burnie, Md.; her nieces and nephew, Stacy Sniezek, Victoria Sniezek, Christy Cunningham and Eric Stuhlmann and his wife, Kristen; and her great-nephew, Jeremy Connor. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and the Arnold Palmer Pavilion for their excellent care and compassion.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Doug Runyan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions in Susan's name be made to the Rotary Club of Latrobe, Food for Thought Backpack Program, c/o The Latrobe Foundation, P.O. Box 110, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.