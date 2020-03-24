|
Susan Johnson Work, 73, of Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Curtis E. Johnson and Elinor Black Johnson, both formerly of Greene County. Susan was the proud mother of two children, Michael W. Work, of Pittsburgh, and Michelle W. (Philip) Malo, of Round Lake, Ill. For the past 25 years, Susan has resided with her sister, Sandra Johnson, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Work; and a brother, Douglas E. Black. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister, Sandra; one brother, Roger Johnson, of Waynesburg; nieces, Joy Lynn and Sara; and nephew, Patrick. At Susan's request, there will be no viewing or public visitation. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. Susan loved animals, especially cats, and requests that in lieu of flowers or plants to her family, donations be made to one of the following organizations: Community Angel Network, Wildlife Works Rescue, Pet Adoption League, Action For Animals or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. www.bachafh.com.