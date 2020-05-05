Susan Zazac
Susan Pascaralla Zazac, 90, formerly of Monessen and Greensburg, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Anne Home. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha E. (Steven) Sedunov, of Youngwood; son, Robert A. Zazac Jr., of Irwin; three grandchildren, Joshua S. Sedunov, Robert A. Zazac III, and Mia M. Zazac; former daughter-in-law, Gina (Trasoline) Zazac, of Irwin; sister, Philomena Pandrock, of New Eagle; sister-in-law, Minnie Pascarella, of Monessen; and by nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert A. Zazac Sr.; two grandchildren, Nicole Marie Sedunov and Jasen S. Sedunov; and by four brothers, James, Ralph, John, and Mike Pascarella. Due to the pandemic, a family visitation, funeral Mass, and burial were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Condolences can be accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.
