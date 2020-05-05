Susan Pascaralla Zazac, 90, formerly of Monessen and Greensburg, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at St. Anne Home. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha E. (Steven) Sedunov, of Youngwood; son, Robert A. Zazac Jr., of Irwin; three grandchildren, Joshua S. Sedunov, Robert A. Zazac III, and Mia M. Zazac; former daughter-in-law, Gina (Trasoline) Zazac, of Irwin; sister, Philomena Pandrock, of New Eagle; sister-in-law, Minnie Pascarella, of Monessen; and by nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert A. Zazac Sr.; two grandchildren, Nicole Marie Sedunov and Jasen S. Sedunov; and by four brothers, James, Ralph, John, and Mike Pascarella. Due to the pandemic, a family visitation, funeral Mass, and burial were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Condolences can be accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.