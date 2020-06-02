Susann T. Minsterman, 77, of Scottdale, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence. Susann was born April 23, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Miller) Minsterman. Susann was a devoted aunt and a lifelong and faithful member of The Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, in Scottdale. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Susann enjoyed watching game shows on TV and playing bingo. Susann will be sadly missed by her loving family; her niece, Patricia Shaner and husband, Scott, of Scottdale, with whom she resided; her three nephews, Joseph Suitor and wife, Ruth, of Little Summit, John Suitor and wife, Lori, and James Suitor and wife, Lori, all of Scottdale; her great-nieces and nephews, Scott Shaner (Ashley), Marylee Roe (Joshua), Matthew Shaner (Ashley), Susan Meighen (Patrick), Stefanie Lawrence (Matthew), Courtney Shipley (Joseph), Kelsey Suitor, Jennifer Suitor (James Penrose), Jason Suitor (Stephanie), Jolene Jenkins (Jonathon), Jeremy Suitor, Thomas Prutz (Victoria), Timothy Prutz, Kelly Jones (Brian), Kathryn Klingensmith (Paul), Kayla Johnson, Rosemary Suitor, Meagan Johnson and James Suitor Jr.; and her numerous great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Kathryn Suitor (1973), Jane Minsterman (2002) and Sister Mary Margaret Minsterman (2015); her brother, Rev. Father M. Joseph Minsterman (2016); and her niece, Rose Prutz (1991). Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with Rev. Father Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church or the American Cancer Society. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.