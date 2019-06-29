Susanna May Gazzo Lucente, 84, of Champion, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019 in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph Angelo and Catherine Marie Hays Gazzo. Early on, Sue worked as a bank teller for several different banks in the area. She then went to work as a bookkeeper for Willi's Ski Shop for 40 years. She was a member of St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church in Rector. Sue will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving daughter, Bethany Lucente, of Champion; her niece, Cheryl Sue Meadowcroft and husband, Edward T., of Audubon, Pa.; her great-nephews, D. Quinn and Jay T. Meadowcroft; and her great-nieces, Shelby J. and Kendall L. Gazzo. In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her husband, Eugene T. Lucente, on Feb. 14, 2018; her son, Eugene Joseph (EJ) Lucente; her brother, Joseph Angelo Gazzo Jr.; and a nephew, William Dean Gazzo.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310. Family and friends will gather at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, and will proceed to St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 State Route 381, Rector, PA 15677, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Dr. James D. Simons officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to National , C/O The , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, in memory of Susanna M. Lucente. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 29 to June 30, 2019