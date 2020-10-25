Susanna Olive Springer, 95, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh. She was born April 27, 1925, in Hunker, a daughter of the late Bruce W. and Martha (Trout) Kunkle. In addition to her parents and her nine brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death just two months ago by her loving husband of 74 years, Thomas Earl Springer. They were inseparable in life and devoted to each other in good times and bad. Susanna was a homemaker and loved cooking for her family during holidays, picnics in the yard, and when anyone would stop by. Susanna will be remembered by her church family at Alpha Ministries by her quick smile and her sincere, steadfast love for Christ. She was a woman of prayer and humble spirit. Susanna was blessed with an exceptional ability for quilting and received so much joy in giving her quilts away. Most of all, Susanna loved her family and embraced every moment with them. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Nancy Martin and Mary Lynne Hixenbaugh; her grandchildren, Craig (Stephanie) Martin, Amy (Quenton) Martin, Michael (Ashley) Martin and Brad Hixenbaugh; her great-grandchildren, Autum Barry, Winter Martin, Odhinn Martin and Penny Martin; and great-great-granddaughter, Mavis Martin. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Alpha Ministries Inc., 243 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA 15644. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the church, with the Rev. James I. Lyons officiating. All guests are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.