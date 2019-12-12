|
Suzann (Tocco) Horvath, 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her Surfside Beach, S.C. residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Jeannette, Suzann was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Tocco. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Suzann was a member of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island, S.C., and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jeannette. For 13 years, she and her husband, Gene, lived on their boat, "The Lucky Dreamers," and were members of the York Sail and Power Squadron in York, Pa. In addition to her parents, Suzann was predeceased by her sister, Janice Tocco. Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Gene Horvath; stepchildren, Rob (Lisa Maselli) Horvath, of Pawleys Island, S.C., and Craig Horvath, of Lake City, Fla.; stepgrandchildren, Harrison Horvath, Stephen Horvath, Peter Horvath and Christopher Horvath; and cousins, Johnny Williams, of Jeanette, and Gary Williams, of Monroeville.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island, SC, with inurnment following in the church columbarium. BURROUGHS FUNERAL HOME, Murrells Inlet, S.C., 843-651-1440 is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Suzann's name to Amedisys Hospice, 391 Seaboard St., Unit 6, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, or to the at .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 12, 2019