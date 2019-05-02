Home

J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Suzanne M. Smith


Suzanne M. Smith Obituary
Suzanne M. Smith, 52, of West Newton, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 23, 1966, in Greensburg, a daughter of William and Dorothy (Beckinger) Beers. Suzanne was a teacher for more than 18 years with Yough School District. She was a member of Hilltop United Methodist Church, Madison. Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband of 30 years, Richard W. Smith Jr.; a son, Joshua Smith and wife, Kylie; a daughter, Emily Mencer and husband, Austin; a brother, David Beers; a sister, Karen Beers-Guynn and husband, Duane; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Margaret Beers and Clair and Marie Beckinger.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hilltop United Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township.
The family extends a special thanks to Excela Hospice, especially Rebecca and Jacqueline. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations of backpacks filled with school supplies. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 2 to May 3, 2019
