Suzanne McWhirter
1929 - 2020-07-05
Suzanne McWhirter, 90, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 4, 1929, in Erie. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret Culver Kibler. In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James H. McWhirter; and two brothers, Bill Kibler and John Kibler. She graduated from Grove City College with a teaching degree and was a second grade teacher until she started raising a family. Suzanne loved reading and poetry. She also enjoyed camping, the outdoors and bird-watching with her husband and family. She was a member of Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, where she sang in the choir. She is survived by her five children, Kate Miller; Meg McWhirter and her husband, Al; John McWhirter and his wife, Menchu; Tom McWhirter and his wife, Barb; and Robert McWhirter. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Krysta, Maggie, Molly, Shane, Paul and Culver; two great-grandchildren, Ashton James and Thomas; a sister, Karen Winston; and a brother, Chuck Kibler. Funeral services for Suzanne will be private. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, is entrusted with arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Aviary, 700 Arch St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or aviary.org/Make-a-Donation. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 7, 2020.
