Suzanne R. (Pavell) Yourish, 83, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home. Born Dec. 5, 1935, in Blairsville, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. Pavell Sr. and Ann V. (Burlas) Pavell. Suzanne was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she taught home economics in the Greater Latrobe School District for many years. She will be remembered as a compassionate and loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Yourish; three brothers, Andrew J. Jr., William J., and Regis J. Pavell; and two sisters, Rita Pavell and Helen M. Smith. Suzanne is survived by one daughter, Mary Ellen Priselac and husband, Stanley, of Bethel Park; two sons, Michael Yourish and wife, Janet, of Montoursville, and Andrew Yourish and wife, Teresa, of Murrysville; five grandchildren, Connie Jo Clapper and her husband, John, Matthew Kerr, Jacob Kerr, Amanda Kerr, and Casey Yourish; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Coffey and Kathryn Clapper; four stepgrandchildren, Brandy, Bonnie, Michael, and Nathan; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Jane and Jenny, as well as to Suzanne's wonderful neighbors who have helped care for her over the years. Their heartfelt thanks to Pat Keith, as well, for her devoted daily care for Suzanne for the past several months.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric Dinga as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Latrobe.

To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary