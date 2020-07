Suzanne Youngbauer, 73, of Uniontown, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully with family by her side Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1947, the daughter of Albert and Ella Del Gross, of Jeannette. Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Youngbauer; a son, Scott Humberger; and a daughter, Debbie Del Gross. She is survived by her children, Bryan Humberger and fiancee Joyce, with whom she lived in Uniontown; Ed Humberger and wife Tabitha, of Ligonier; Denise Humberger, of Manor; Kathy Youngbauer, of Greensburg; and Nikki Youngbauer, of Greensburg. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; three brothers, Allen Del Gross and wife Donna, Gary Del Gross and Joe Del Gross; and two sisters, Bonnie Liska and husband Jack and Roseanne Ometz and husband Joe. There will be no viewing, according to her wishes. The family will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, for a service and luncheon to follow at noon at First Church of the Brethren, 1405 Route 271, Ligonier, PA 15658.



