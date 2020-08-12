1/
Sylvester H. Mozelewski
1931 - 2020
Sylvester H. Mozelewski, 88, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Natrona, to the late Alexander and Victoria (Kalciernski) Mozelewski. Syl served his country as a sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He retired as a maintenance supervisor from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge. Syl was a member of Guardian Angel Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights. He was an avid hunter. Syl is survived by his two sons, David (Lynda) Mozelewski and Michael (Heidi) Mozelewski; granddaughters, Melissa (Dean) Froelich and Nicole Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Dustin and Destiny Baldwin and Genesis Froelich; sister, Irene Supanic, of Vandergrift; and his special friend, Laura Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Antonette M. (Pastor) Mozelewski, Oct. 10, 2011; brothers, Richard, Ralph, Walter, Leonard and Francis; and by his sisters, Marcella, Jane, Betty, Val, Cecelia and Genevieve. Services and burial for Syl were private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Contributions in memory of Syl may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL. 60601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
