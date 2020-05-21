Sylvester R. "Tom" Lovis, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Mr. Lovis was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Thomas and Rose Shedlock Lovis. Sylvester was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. He was graduate of the former Hurst High School. Tom had been employed by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, and as an inspector prior to retirement for Burgettstown Sewage Authority. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by his loving and devoted family: his children, Diana L. Lovis and companion, Ron Jakubovic, and David R. Lovis. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Jones Lovis, in August 2014; and his three brothers. In honoring Tom's wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private inurnment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. The family wishes to thank nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice of Irwin for their exceptional care and compassion. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.