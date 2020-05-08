Sylvia Ann Savini, 79, of Stamford, Conn., formerly of Arnold, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in Stamford. She was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Arnold, daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary (Lucas) Lucerne. Sylvia graduated from Arnold High School in 1958 and graduated from Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing with an RN degree in 1961. She was married to Donald Savini in 1962, at which time they resided in New York City, where she was a staff nurse at New York City Psychiatric Institute and Hospital. Sylvia gave birth to two boys not long thereafter, Marc in 1963, and Durc in 1966. Though Sylvia was severely injured in a car accident in 1964, her spirit, informed to a great degree by her faith, was indomitable. Her life stands as a testament to the triumph of faith and love over debilitating physical hardship. We her family and her friends are richer, but even more, humbled, for having been witness to her daily example of courage and grace under the most trying of life circumstances. She was truly the best of all of us. Sylvia attended Catholic Mass every day and always had a beaming smile, a twinkle in her eye and something nice to say to every person who crossed her path. Her trademark greeting was "Hiya!!" Sylvia loved to eat. Her favorite foods were cherry and pumpkin pie with a hefty dollop of Cool Whip, white pizza with extra cheese, and aglio olio. Sylvia also loved to sing and laugh, though oftentimes it was difficult to distinguish between the two. To the very end she was sharp as a tack and possessed an uncanny encyclopedic memory for song lyrics, both old and new. For the rest of eternity, Sylvia, when not soaring on her wings, will be walking, dancing, laughing and singing in the sight of our Lord, all the saints, and her loving family who preceded her in heaven. She is survived by her sons, Marc Savini and Durc Savini; the father of her children, Donald Savini; her six grandchildren, Analisa, Giuliana, Emilia, Isabella, Nico and Luciana; her brother, Ron (Rosemary)Lucerne; nephews, David (Allison), John (Amy) and Robert (Sandra) Lucerne; great-nieces and -nephews, Lauren Marcinkowski, and Kelsey, Johnny, Luke, Audrey and Rachel Lucerne. Arrangements were entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A private funeral Mass was held at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial took place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 8, 2020.