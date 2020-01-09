|
|
Sylvia Hague Duncan, 86, of Harrison City, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at UPMC East. She was born Dec. 6, 1933, in McCullough to Albert and Grace (Raymaley) Hague. Sylvia was an extremely loved elementary school teacher, for more than 30 years, in Findlay, Ohio, where she was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Sylvia moved back into the area in 2007 and returned to her home church, Denmark Manor United Church of Christ, where she researched 200 years of church history and authored the book "History of Denmark Manor Church." In celebration of the Denmark Manor bicentennial, she founded and organized the highly regarded "Stitches in Time" Quilt Show, where many quilts were sourced from all over and displayed in the church. Sylvia loved genealogy and creating picture albums for her family as well as history and watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She was also an active member of PEO until she passed. Sylvia is survived by her children, Scott (Mary) Duncan, of Terre Haute, Ind., and Susanne (James) Vecchio, of Harrison City; grandchildren, Patrick, Christopher and Christine Duncan, Sarah, Scott (Julie) and Molly Watkins and Timothy and Chase Vecchio; and sisters, Joyfa Kelly and Brenda (Pete) Evangeliste. Sylvia is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Leonard Stanley Duncan; brother-in-law, Pat Kelly; and son-in-law, Robert Watkins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Additional visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Denmark Manor United Church of Christ, 2003 Denmark Manor Road, Export, PA 15632, with Pastor Donald C. Watkins officiating. Private burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Denmark Manor United Church, 2003 Denmark Manor Road, Export, PA 15632. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020