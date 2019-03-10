Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
Sylvia J. Brunner, 76, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born Nov. 16, 1942, in Natrona Heights, daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Zbrzyski Janello. She was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Sylvia is survived by her husband, David R. Brunner; a daughter, Jill (Richard) Roda, of Mars; a son, Ryan (Stephanie) Brunner, of Oakmont; four grandchildren, Emily, Libby, Grace and Avery; three sisters, Marceline Lubresky, of Brackenridge, Janice Montgomery and Loretta Lang, both of Freeport; a brother, Chester Janello, of Natrona Heights; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
If desired, memorials may be made to Murrysville Medic One or Concordia of Cranberry in Sylvia's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 10, 2019
