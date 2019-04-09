Sylvia Jean "Jeanie" Pessagno, 75, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Robinwood Assisted Living, Hagerstown. Born Nov. 18, 1943, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of the late Francis Gene and Ida (Baker) Markle. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her loving husband of 20 years, Charles Joseph Pessagno Sr.; and two brothers, Clifford W. "Bill" Markle and James Markle. Sylvia was a homemaker and a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Hagerstown Lions Club. She is survived by one son, Curtis Kauffman and wife Gina; two stepsons, Charles J. Pessagno Jr. and Steven L. Pessagno; one sister, Sharon Jones; one brother, Timothy Markle; one grandson, Logan Kauffman; two step-granddaughters, Lucie R. Pessagno and Mary Ellen R. Pessagno; several nieces and nephews, including Kelli Jones; her close friends, Carol Gouker and Vicki Cassidy; and her extended family in the Greensburg area.

Graveside services will be conducted at noon Friday, April 12, 2019, at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, with Chaplain Duane Musgrove officiating. Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 9, 2019