J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Sylvia J. Rodgers


1926 - 2019
Sylvia J. Rodgers Obituary
Sylvia Jean (Thomas) Rodgers, 92, of Westmoreland City, died Saturday, July, 27, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Dec. 12, 1926, in Greensburg; she was a daughter of the late Charles and Barbara (Champedo) Thomas. Prior to her retirement, Sylvia was employed as a waitress at the former Jacktown Hotel and Ben Gross Restaurants. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Irwin and previous member of the former St. Boniface Church of Penn, where she was active in the Christian Mothers, Funeral Choir and the Silver Threads. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Rodgers; a half brother, Kenneth Nolan; and a half sister, Janet Thomas. Surviving are two sons, Robert Rodgers and his wife, Mary Donna, of Irwin, and Samuel Rodgers and his wife, Marybeth, of Westmoreland City; three grandsons, Michael, Cory and Christopher Rodgers; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave. Parting prayers will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Penn.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 29 to Aug. 8, 2019
