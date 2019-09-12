|
Sylvia Mae Balsone, 81, of Plum Borough, formerly of Swissvale, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, following a short illness. She was born in Masontown on May 1, 1938, was a daughter of the late John B. and Elizabeth B. Grimm Kridle and had been a resident of Plum for the past 58 years. Sylvia retired from Kmart in Monroeville, where she was employed as a sales assistant. She aenjoyed crocheting, reading, bingo, bus trips and family time, especially with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas E. Balsone; daughter, Hope (Brian) McCall, of Cabot; grandchildren, Brennen and Maura McCall; and brother, Bernard (Linda) Kridle, of Scottdale.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 12, 2019